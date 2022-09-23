9 Top Resorts and Hotels in Belize Perfect for Every Type of Traveler

Belize has some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world with its crystal-clear sea and its lush rain forests. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Kate Bock, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders, Leyna Bloom, Natalie Mariduena and cover star Maye Musk all experienced the country’s beauty as well as its rich culture and great food while down there for their 2022 issue photo shoots. When not in front of the camera, Bock ziplined through the jungle and swam with sharks and stingrays, McGrady learned survival skills and Musk took part in a Mayan healing ceremony.

There is so much to do on the island, or, if you choose, your days can be filled doing absolutely nothing. Stay in Belize City – the largest city – if you are looking for history and architecture as well as a vibrant nightlife. In the middle of the country, San Ignacio is a small town set near the Guatemalan border. It is the perfect base for outdoor adventurers and for travelers wanting to see famous Mayan ruins.

For those visitors needing some downtime, San Pedro on Ambergris Caye is a boat ride or quick flight away from Belize City and is a top destination thanks to its laid-back atmosphere, stunning views and wonderful restaurants. If boats are not a favored mode of transportation, a three-hour drive south from Belize City will lead you to Placencia. Some of the most luxurious resorts in the country can be found here mainly because of its sandy beaches and easy access to the southern part of Belize’s reef.

Spend time in one area or island hop for the duration of your stay. Mix it up and do a quaint and charming boutique hotel or a resort with over-the-top amenities. No matter which you decide, keep scrolling for our top recommendations in all four locations.

Belize City

Getty Images

Fort George Hotel & Marina serves as an ideal stepping stone to the best of Belize. It exudes an old-world charm that meets modern style with its spacious guest rooms, outdoor swimming pool and proximity to everything Belize City has to offer.

Villa Boscardi is a lovely bed and breakfast option in a quiet residential area in Belize City. This luxurious bed and breakfast boasts wonderfully designed guest rooms, a fabulous complimentary breakfast buffet and a common kitchen. The hotel is also close to various dining establishments and is a short drive to Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport.

Placencia

Getty Images

Turtle Inn is a seafront hideaway that combines natural wonders with luxury style. The individual thatched cottages are decorated with handcrafted Balinese furnishings. The resort features two infinity swimming pools overlooking the Caribbean, a spa, dive shop and three restaurants.

Chabil Mar Resort offers stylish villas with partial and full sea views. This all-villa boutique resort features individualized decor crafted from locally grown hardwoods and the colorful artwork of local artisans. To soak up the sun, you can lounge on the resort’s private beach.

San Ignacio

Getty Images

Ka’ana Resort is an oasis of style, culture, personalized service and modern amenities for well-seasoned adventurers and tastemakers alike. Its location is on the doorstep of an ancient Maya city that inspired Ka’ana’s name, which means “Heavenly Place.”

Chaa Creek is rated one of the world’s best eco lodges and is a pioneer in adventure travel to Belize. Located in the heart of Maya civilization in the jungle, Chaa Creek is set along the banks of the Macal River and stretches toward the foothills of the Maya Mountains. Chaa Creek continues to provide unique adventure travel experiences for visitors looking for an in-depth yet civilized vacation, with a focus on Belize’s ecology, natural history and vibrant multicultural society.

San Pedro/ Ambergris Caye

Getty Images

Victoria House Resort and Spa features more than 40 rooms of various shapes and sizes. Whether you stay in a spacious pool villa, luxurious suite, well-appointed stateroom or a romantic tropical casita, Victoria House provides the perfect venue for total relaxation and comfort. Perched at the edge of one of the most stunning natural wonders of the world, the Belize Barrier Reef, the resort also offers a variety of exhilarating adventures, from exploring Mayan ruins to diving the world-renowned Great Blue Hole.

Cayo Espanto is a private island—one of approximately 450 islands of the Belize Barrier Reef—off the coast of the country that consists of a five-star, world class resort. Spend your evenings enchanted and your days engulfed in the Caribbean waters that surround each private villa.

Styled after Tahitian cottages on the Polynesian island of Bora Bora, Ramon’s cabanas are built from native materials by craftsmen utilizing the same skill and techniques the islanders used in the days of the great sailing ships. Ramon’s Village is a sanctuary nestled in a tropical garden of royal palms, bougainvillea, lilies, hibiscus and dozens of other types of tropical flora.