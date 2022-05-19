Ciara Is Her Own Hype Woman in This Behind-the-Scenes Video

Ciara reliving her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover shoot is a vibe, and we should all be on that level when hyping ourselves up! In a behind-the-scenes video shot on set in Barbados that she shared with her followers, the singer gives a shout-out to 2021 SI Swim cover star Megan Thee Stallion. “On my Meg, tryna give ya the inside scoop from the fun behind the scenes,” she posted on Instagram. “Issa a SI Cover GIRL!” And to say she didn’t have any fun is an understatement.

The “Goodies” singer, who lived out one of her dreams in being photographed for the issue, displays hers and explains how some shots came to be. “Crawling like a cat, I was committed,” she says in the voiceover as it shows her in the blue Mugler bodysuit.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Mugler.

“The waves weren’t going to stop nothing. Let the waves hit you where the good Lord split ya.” The 36-year-old then explains that to get the perfect shot, it’s all about arching the back. “I can’t lie, my back was hurting by the end, but it was worth it,” she shares of the window shot in the black Mugler suit. “So proud of me.”

The mom-of-three enjoyed all the suits she modeled from the Calechie denim two-piece to the Baba Jagne red suit with the leather harness by Anoeses. “Not your typical swimsuits,” she adds. “Boom, hit ’em with that!” Moving back to some water shots, she admits she was “feeling the vibes, soaking in the sun in the Laquan onesie.” With her longtime glam squad Yolanda Frederick-Thompson and Cesar DeLeon Ramirez by her side, the shoot was nothing short of a success.

At the end of the video, she couldn’t resist another close up. “Hitting that selfie one more time, leg up, leg down, but I got the shot though,” she says. “She’s so happy; it’s a cover!” One other person over the moon and approving of the shoot? Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. “Hahaha you too funny… and too sexy,” he commented on the video. “You the baddest. Love you baby.”