Ciara first hit the music scene in 2004 and was an instant success. Her debut album Goodies had four hit singles—“Goodies” (featuring Petey Pablo), “One, Two Step” (featuring Missy Elliott), “Oh” (featuring Ludacris) and “And I”—and secured Ciara two nominations at the 48th annual Grammy Awards. The mom of three has since released six more albums totaling sales of more than 45 million records. Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, opened the fashion house The House of LR&C and signed a deal with Amazon Studios. Plus, the couple wrote a children’s picture book, Why Not You? Now, the multihyphenated star is adding SI Swimsuit model to her extensive résumé, making her debut and landing the cover of the 2022 issue.

Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much needed R&R. For such a tiny Island Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness, and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.

Hair: Cesar DeLeon Ramirez

Makeup: Yolonda Frederick-Thompson at crowdMGMT

Stylist: Kollin Carter

Photographer: Ben Watts

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Calechie.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith.

