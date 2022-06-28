How to Have Your Best Fourth of July

One of the best weekends of the summer is quickly approaching and I cannot wait! I know it can be hard to stick to your fitness routine during the summer, especially over the Fourth of July long weekend. This may cause a little anxiety with so much happening as you find yourself invited to events, weddings, concerts, festivals and more.

Trust me, I know it can be hard to stay committed to your routine, but I just want to remind you today to please never stop believing in yourself. And don’t be too hard on yourself. We’re all human.

I’m here to share some of my favorite ways to stay on track over the holiday weekend but also enjoy it! Life is all about balance. Take some time this holiday weekend to celebrate how far you’ve come and enjoy every moment. Don’t be stressed about losing momentum; one day isn’t going to erase all of the hard work that you’ve been putting in to get to where you are today. So keep prioritizing yourself, keep persisting, keep celebrating those small wins and always stay positive!

It’s no secret that alcohol can play a big part of a holiday weekend, and we all know that those cocktail calories can add up quickly. I have some amazing lighter cocktail recipes on my site, KatieAustin.tv. I wanted to share one of my favorites with you here.

Watermelon Mint Cocktail

Watermelon Mint Cocktail. kajakiki

This Watermelon Mint Cocktail is so refreshing, healthy and tasty—the perfect cocktail for a hot summer day! It is on the sweeter side, but it’s all-natural sugar, straight from the watermelon. Here’s what you’ll need to make six drinks:

Ingredients:

1 medium size watermelon

6 shots of tequila

Juice from ½ a lemon

⅓ cup fresh mint leaves

Splash of Pellegrino or any sparkling water

Directions:

Add watermelon, tequila and lemon juice to a blender. Top off each glass with sparkling water and mint. Feel free to add less watermelon and more sparkling water and lemon to lessen the sugary taste if it’s too much for you.

Street Corn Pasta Salad

I don’t know about you, but when I think of a summer BBQ, my mind goes straight to pasta salad. I have the best recipe for you to make for your gathering. This Street Corn Pasta Salad is so easy to make and is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite.

Ingredients:

4-5 cups of cooked and chilled pasta

2 cups roasted corn

⅔ cup chopped cilantro

1 cup cotija cheese

1 cup red onion, diced

Jalapeño to your spice liking (I use ½ a jalapeño, finely diced)

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

juice from a lime

Tajin, salt, garlic powder, chili powder and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add the cooked and chilled pasta to all of the chopped up veggies and cheese in a large mixing bowl and mix until evenly combined. Blend mayo, yogurt and lime together, then add your dressing and spices to the pasta and veggies and mix until everything is evenly coated. Do a quick taste test and then add more spices/seasoning as necessary.

Lastly, I know it can be daunting trying to find the perfect bathing suit for summer, so I also wanted to share some of my favorite swimsuit brands with you to check out:

This red-hot set is from my best friend’s swim line, B Swim by Elizabeth Turner.

This is a great deep V one-piece suit from L Space.

Lspace X Hanna Montazami Penelope One Piece Swimsuit.

I also love the color and cut from this L Space suit.

One of my favorites from Monday Swimwear is their Maui Top—it fits perfectly and comes in so many fun colors and patterns.

They also have the cutest beachwear collection.

This is also a great cover-up to still show your cute suit:

I also fell in love with Bond-Eye Swim on my SI Swimsuit shoot in Montenegro this year when I wore a set from them in one of my shots!

And if you're looking to get in a quick and efficient workout before you hit the beach or head to your holiday picnic, this bodyweight booty and abs workout is actually the perfect way to get in some movement before you start your day. Check out the Katie Austin app for nearly 200 on-demand workouts that you can do anywhere, anytime!

I hope that you have a happy, healthy and safe holiday celebrating with your friends and family!