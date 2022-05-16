Katie Austin made her debut co-winning Swim Search 2021 and is returning as an SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2022, being photographed by James Macari in Montenegro with Brooks Nader, Lorena Duran, Josephine Skriver, Duckie Thot, Yumi Nu and Olivia Ponton.

Austin is a fitness personality, entrepreneur and host. The daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, health and exercise have always been close to Austin’s heart. A Division I lacrosse player at USC, she has grown her workout brand to over 1.5 million social media followers, an app, a YouTube talk show, online programs and more. She was honored on Create + Cultivate’s Top 100 Women in Digital list and was named by Seventeen as one of the top 10 fitness Instagrams to follow.

Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition, offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 Issue.

To learn more about Montenegro click here. | To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.

Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.

Hair: DJ Quintero of the Wall Group

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: James Macar

Shop swimsuits by Vitamin A: Gia Triangle Top in St. Barth Stripe ($105) and Elle Adjustable Tie Side Bottom ($115). A classic string bikini top with just the right fit and surprising support. Flip it upside down, Gia can be worn in more ways than one.

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by bond-eye Swim. Bracelets by IPPOLITA.

Shop swimsuits by bond-eye Swim: Create this look with the Sasha Crop in Khaki ($110) and the Scene Bottom in Khaki ($85).

Shop bracelets by IPPOLITA: A simple, sophisticated slender bangle of gold with a rich hammered texture, the Thin Faceted Bangle in 18K Gold ($795) looks best when stacked with other styles of varying widths.

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Vitamin A.

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. Bracelets and rings by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by ViX Paula Hermanny: The Firenze Loren Tri Parallel Bikini ($122) is a traditional triangle bikini crafted in a two-toned hue with zigzag topstitching detailing.

Shop bracelets by SOKO: The Sayari Bangle Bracelet ($168) set features a trio that fits together creating harmonious lines, or can be separated for a stunning orbit-inspired effect.

Shop rings by SOKO: Fuliwa Teak Stacking Rings ($118) feature a textural wavy effect with a sustainable teak band.

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. Bracelets by IPPOLITA.



Shop swimsuits by Melissa Simone: Featured is the Zara one piece ($180) in brown. If you’re looking for a pop of color and patterns, check out the Zara one piece in a bright multicolored pattern (on sale for $162).

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by L*Space. Bracelet by SOKO. Anklet by Electric Picks.



Shop swimsuits by L*Space: Shop this look with the Tori Bikini Top ($114) in amber, and matching Cabana Bitsy Bikini Bottom ($84).

Shop bracelets by SOKO: The Teak Interlocking Bangle Bracelets ($118) are a mix of brass and natural teak wood, an elegant and stunning interlocking contrast bangle bracelet set.

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Bracelets by SOKO.

Shop bracelets by SOKO: A sculptural classic shape carved from Sudanese teak wood, the Mvule Statement Cuff ($98) will bring next-level style to everything you wear. Handcrafted from sustainably sourced wood by artisans in Kenya using traditional techniques. Adjustable to wear the way you want, the Nyundo Stacking Cuff Bracelets ($188) feature a layered, nest-like effect with hammered textural detail.

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Belt provided by New York Vintage. Scarf by Hermès.

Shop scarves by Hermes.