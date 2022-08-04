Inside Kate Bock’s Dreamy Honeymoon in Africa

Kate Bock’s June wedding in New York City was arguably one of the most stunning affairs ever. So, you can imagine that her honeymoon would be equally impressive. And it is. The SI Swimsuit model and her NBA star hubby Kevin Love are currently enjoying a luxe safari in Tanzania and (lucky for us) sharing photos along the way.

Several weeks after getting hitched at the New York Public Library (and enjoying a post-nuptial Italian spa getaway), Bock and Love jetted off to Africa to celebrate their newlywed status. The couple opted to stay at the five-star Singita Sabora Tented Camp, perched in the middle of the Serengeti plains. “Honeymoon in Africa,” Bock captioned her first photo from the incredible destination. Love posted the same image and several others writing, “Views from Tanzania.”

Over the next few days, Bock posted more pics showing off everything from the beautiful accommodations to the wild game drives. While the pair is technically staying in a tent, you’d think they were in a luxury hotel. Each room comes with its own private meditation deck, soaking tub, living room and more. That doesn’t even cover the pool, fitness tent and spa overlooking the vast wilderness.

“Speechless,” Bock captioned another set of jaw-dropping photos. “This place is everything we dreamed of & more. The views, the animals, the light, the warm people, the adventure, the wildness…. Tanzania, you’re something special.”

Of course, the highlight of the trip is the wildlife. The model shared several posts from their game drives that included zebras, cheetahs, giraffes, elephants, lions and more. “How do you put a single day like this into words,” she wrote.

But one of our favorite things about this entire getaway is seeing Bock’s impeccable safari fashion. She donned a Ulla Johnson top with a LeScarf head wrap for one outfit. She rocked Skims leggings and a Celine bag in another and dazzled in a Frame zip-up, fuzzy Mad Happy bucket hat and Ulla Johnson boots for another snap.

And if that wasn’t an epic enough of a vacation, the couple is now on their way to Rwanda to go gorilla trekking. We can’t wait to see the photos and fashion from their next stop!