Kate Bock Shares the Details of Her Stunning Wedding

Kate Bock is married! The SI Swimsuit model said “I do” on June 25 to her longtime love, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, after getting engaged in January 2021. (The pair has been together since the summer of 2015.) The affair was straight out of a movie at the New York Public Library, featuring a Great Gatsby-inspired design scheme.

The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner at one of the couple's favorite restaurants, The Polo Bar, before the Saturday ceremony at Astor Hall. To help make their old-school New York dream come to life, the couple hired event planner Marcy Blum, who worked with Mixed Greens Design and Amaryllis Events for the chic decor. The result was many candles, white flowers and a champagne tower.

While we could go on and on about the heavenly details and A-list guest list (Adele and LeBron James, to name a few), we decided to chat with the newlywed herself to find out her favorite moments from the big day. Here’s what Bock had to say.

What was the highlight of the day?

“The highlight of the day for me was definitely the ceremony. We had my longtime agent and friend, Jon Ilani, do the Seven Blessings. Kevin and I were wrapped in my grandfather's Tallit, a Jewish tradition. We stood forehead to forehead with our eyes closed, surrounded by all of our friends and family while Jon read. It was an out-of-body experience so full of love in that room. The vows during the ceremony were also so special. I was completely calm and couldn’t wait to share mine, but I also couldn’t wait to hear his words. It was really a perfect moment in time.”

What was Love’s favorite part?

“Kevin’s favorite part was also the ceremony. We really thought about what we wanted it to be, and it came together perfectly. We are both just so happy and want to relive it.”

Were there any funny moments?

“Our close friends, Kevin’s former teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, were our wedding MCs. They were hilarious, ridiculous and full of energy, just as we had expected.”

What part of the day were you most excited about?

“Aside from marrying Kevin (obviously), I was most excited about the fashion moments for the day. I was so lucky to work with the Ralph Lauren team on designing a dream dress for my ceremony that was inspired by Grace Kelly—all lace and beaded. It’s hands down the most beautiful thing I’ve ever worn. I was also obsessed with my reception and after-party [at Celon Lounge] looks by Danielle Frankel. They were timeless, stunning and allowed me to move and celebrate easily throughout the night.”

What are your honeymoon plans?

“We are heading on a safari later this summer!”