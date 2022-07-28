Kate Bock and Kevin Love Enjoy the Ultimate Refresh in Italy

After their whirlwind wedding weekend in New York City in late June, SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock and her new husband, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, headed to Italy for some quality alone time. First, they traveled to Solomeo, the Umbrian medieval hamlet that has been fully restored by designer Brunello Cucinelli. Next, the newlyweds booked a weeklong medical wellness retreat at The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi to detoxify their bodies after the celebrations. “I can’t wait to feel my fittest self, feel great and rested,” Bock shared on Instagram. “They schedule in naps, that was one of the things that got me the most excited.”

Before taking those nice long siestas, the couple woke up daily at 5:30 a.m. After a morning stretch and then breakfast, they set out into the Apennine Mountains, where they hiked for four hours through medieval villages, ancient monasteries, streams and forested canopies. “It helps my mind and body feel their best when I know I do something good for myself like a workout to start my day,” she says. Each day the route was different but always challenging and mostly uphill.

Once back at The Ranch, they returned to a delicious plant-based lunch with an Italian flair created by three-star Michelin chef Heinz Beck. Then with their bellies full, it was Bock’s favorite hour – nap time! When the slumber was over, they had a few hours to take part in strength and core training classes, lounge by the pool and, most importantly, get daily massages.

Recovery is always a crucial part after any workout, something Bock knows all too well. “Luckily, I did marry an athlete who is obsessed with recovery, so we have all the tricks and tools at home whether it’s an ice tub, a sauna, a Theragun treatment or a nap,” she shares. On property, Bock walked through a plunge pool into a hot tub eight times to help alleviate the soreness in her legs. To end the day, the couple along with the other guests (the accommodations hold up to 25) would gather for another delicious vegan meal and then it was bedtime around 8:30 p.m.

During the visit, a medical team reviewed their blood and urine samples to give a clearer picture of their overall health. The seven-night, eight-day stay (which starts at $9,100 per person) is intended to have “guests leaving transformed and informed, experiencing physical and mental changes, logging over 60 miles of hiking, losing weight and inches, emanating a vibrant, healthy glow, and regaining clarity and peace of mind,” as noted on the retreat’s site. Improvements in cholesterol levels, immunity and mental clarity are also seen.

While a week in Fiuggi, which is known for the healing properties in its water, was great for recovery, the lovebirds then decamped in Rome, which is always good for the soul. “Crushed the Spanish Stairway to Pasta Heaven with ease,” Bock wrote on Instagram with photos from their meal at Roscioli Salumeria. They also toured the Colosseum and other ancient Roman sites and checked out the Hotel de Russie’s iconic center garden. All in all, the Loves had a lovely trip!