Kate Bock’s Must-Have Items for Fall Are All About Versatility and Comfort

With a crispness in the air, it means one thing: it’s time to think about fall fashion. Sandals and shorts will quickly get swapped out for sweaters and boots. With so many amazing options and sites to navigate, it can get overwhelming to know what to add to cart, so we enlisted SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock to help narrow down exactly what you will need this upcoming season.

Kate Bock seen wearing blue white pullover, grey wide pants, Altuzarra blue bag and black boots, outside Altuzarra during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2022 in New York City. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

After a successful summer and enviable trips including her honeymoon to Africa, the Pompette chief brand officer’s style throughout is always effortless and chic, which is guaranteed to continue in these autumn months. For the moment, Bock is loving anything oversized and classic as well as denim and leather. Scroll below for all of her must-have items to find inspiration for your own closet.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oversized Denim

“My favorites are these Anine Bing denim. They’re perfectly oversized while still fitting nicely at the waist, and for me the length is perfect.”

More Denim Options:

Oversized Blazer

“My favorite is this one from The Mannei. It has great details and fits perfectly.”

More Blazer Options:

Oversized White Button-Up

“I wore these all summer and will bring them into fall. I love an oversized button-up to wear over athleisure, denim or leather. I also love a plaid version for when it gets a little colder.”

More Button-Up Options:

Leather Pants

“Leather pants are so comfortable and can dress up an everyday look or go into evening. They’re also great at keeping you warm when the cold wind starts blowing.”

More Leather Pant Options:

Simple Bodysuit

“I always go back to Skims. I really think they make the best bodysuits and in the best colors.”

More Bodysuit Options:

Everyday Beanie

"Once it gets cold, beanies are in for the season! My favorites are from Zara.”

More Beanie Options:

Oversized Overcoat

“I love wearing a menswear-style overcoat. They are so comfortable, flattering, cozy and easy to be dressed up or down.”

More Oversized Overcoat Options:

Tight Cigarette Leg Black Legging Or Pant

“It’s trending to have an open unzip style at the bottom. I think these are super flattering and easy to throw on when you want to be a little dressed up.”

More Skinny Straight Black Pant Options:

Gold Jewelry

“Bigger and more statement pieces are in. Layers are great. I may be biased, but I love the necklace I made in collaboration with Alexa Leigh. The two chains are connected in the back with one clasp and that is held in place by the pendant, so the chain never turns and is a beautiful layered necklace.”

More Gold Jewelry Options:

Clean, White, Everyday Sneaker

“Whether you want to go designer with something like the Celine sneaker, the Anine Bing or the Nike Air Force 1, I love them all.”

More White Sneaker Options: