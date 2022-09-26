5 Pumpkin Recipes You Have to Try From Katie Austin

Fall is finally here and I have some amazing pumpkin recipes for you guys to try this week!! From pancakes to pasta to smoothies and more, pumpkin is the perfect ingredient to kick your recipes up a notch and make them extra festive for the fall season!

This might truly be the best pasta dish I have ever made in my entire life! The pumpkin, paired with the brown butter, sage and garlic results in the most amazing and creamy pasta you have ever tried! A secret ingredient in this recipe is a little bit of nutmeg to give it a hint of sweetness and that extra fall kick.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting all year for the Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. I figured out how to make it at home, and you guys, it’s even better than Starbucks!

Pumpkin. Spice. Chocolate. Chip. Pancakes! I wouldn’t say this is my *healthiest* recipe yet, but is SO GOOD, festive and the perfect comfort food to make for breakfast or brunch on the weekend!

These muffins are gluten free, and there is no artificial sugar added (only natural sugars in the coconut flour, honey, etc.). I love this recipe because it is so simple, you just add all ingredients together in one bowl and mix until well combined, and then bake!

I am obsessed with this healthy milkshake! You will LOVE it. It tastes like pumpkin cinnamon chocolatey goodness. Perfect for a fall morning or if you are craving something sweet for a late night snack!

About the Series

Tune in every week and get tips to feel your best from Katie Austin herself. "I am beyond excited to announce the official launch of my weekly column in SI Swim, Katie’s Column. For those who don’t know me, I’m a fitness personality, creator of my own workout app (check it out here!) and host of my newly released Snapchat Originals and YouTube show called Healthy Hacks!! On top of that, I’m a 2022 SI Swim ROOKIEEEEE!!!!" says Austin.