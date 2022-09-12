Katie Austin's 8 Favorite Healthy(ish) Snacks To Cook on Game Day

Football is back! There’s something so comforting about the season starting up again. Football season to me means lots of time with family and friends, enjoying good drinks and each other’s company and making amazing game-day meals!

So, if you guys are planning to bring an app or a dish to a tailgate or if your friends are coming over to watch games with you, here are some of my favorite game-day eats. And I've even healthified some of them! Now, let’s get cooking!! Xx

Photo courtesy of Katie Austin

1. Goat Cheese Bruschetta

"This is such an amazing and easy appetizer that you can bring to any party or event!"

Get the recipe for the goat cheese bruschetta.

2. Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno Dip

"I love spinach and artichoke dip, it’s one of my favorite apps! But sometimes it can be too heavy and creamy so I lightened it up in this recipe, and of course, added a little spice."

Get the recipe for the spinach artichoke and jalenpeno dip.

3. Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

"Another winner from the air fryer! You can then dip them in ranch or blue cheese dressing!"

Get the recipe for the buffalo cauliflower bites.

4. Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes

"Super easy app idea!"

Get the recipe for the mini twice-baked potatoes.

5. Chicken Tostada Bites

"Another fun app to try! These mini chicken tostadas are so fun and easy to make…and everyone LOVED them!"

Get the recipe for the chicken tostada bites.

6. Chipotle-Style Chicken Sweet Potato Skins

Bonus: "I like to keep the sweet potato that I scoop out and mash it up and use it as a side with one of my meals that week!"

Get the recipe for the Chipotle style chicken sweet potato skins.

7. Enchilada Skillet Nachos

"You might want to serve these with plates/bowls and forks because the enchilada sauce does soften up the chips a little, so it’s best to eat these with a fork!"



Get the recipe for the enchilada skillet nachos.

8. Chicken and Squash Bites with Artichoke Hummus

"Dip the skewers in the artichoke hummus and I’m telling you, you guys are going to keep coming back to the recipe again and again because it is truly THAT GOOD!"

Get the recipe for the chicken and squash bites with artichoke hummus.

About the Series

Tune in every week and get tips to feel your best from Katie Austin herself. "I am beyond excited to announce the official launch of my weekly column in SI Swim, Katie’s Column. For those who don’t know me, I’m a fitness personality, creator of my own workout app (check it out here!) and host of my newly released Snapchat Originals and YouTube show called Healthy Hacks!! On top of that, I’m a 2022 SI Swim ROOKIEEEEE!!!!" says Austin.