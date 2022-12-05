7 of Katie Austin’s Favorite Low-Carb Recipes

Sometimes after the holidays I just feel SOOOO overstuffed and lethargic—especially from the biggest food holiday of the year! And I know that sometimes we’re filling ourselves with food that isn’t necessarily the best for us, but it does feel so good to indulge in all our favorite Thanksgiving foods—from mashed potatoes to stuffing to gravy to pumpkin pie and everything else in between—especially when it’s just once a year.

So, one of my favorite ways to get back “on track” while not compromising on being able to feast on all the Thanksgiving dishes is to eat some lower carb meals.

Over the years, carbohydrates have gained a pretty bad reputation, but did you know that some carbs can actually be good for you? Essentially, carbs are a type of macronutrient that’s found in food, just like fats and proteins. Your body breaks down carbs and turns it into glucose, which is converted into energy. People most commonly think that carbs are just found in foods like bread, pasta, chips and crackers, etc. But what you might not realize is that nutrient-dense foods like milk, beans, lentils, whole grains, fruits and veggies also contain carbs.

What makes carbs good or bad? Simply put, when you eat or drink foods that contain carbs, your body uses those carbs to break down into glucose (a type of sugar), which then raises the “blood sugar” level within your blood. The glucose is then used by your body for energy to fuel you throughout your day. After the carbs are broken down into glucose, your pancreas releases insulin which helps your cells absorb the glucose that’s produced. Overconsumption of carbs can lead to your blood sugar spiking or being too high, because your body doesn’t have enough insulin to keep up with the consumption of glucose, resulting in an extra supply of glucose in the blood so making sure you have balance is key!

Here are some of my favorite low-carb recipes that don’t sacrifice all the delicious flavors for getting the nutrients that your body needs:

Low-Carb Chicken Alfredo

This dish is the perfect twist on your classic Chicken Alfredo—amazing to indulge in without worrying about all the heaviness and carbs! Get the recipe.

One Pan Low-Carb Mexican Skillet

This dish is perfect for big groups. I love that not only is it low carb and one pan, but also super budget-friendly, too!! Get the recipe.

Low-Carb Baked Teriyaki Meatballs and Veggie Stir Fry

Such a yummy low-carb option whenever you’re craving that Asian takeout! Packed full of protein and veggies, it’s so simple to make! Get the recipe.

Low-Carb Lunch

​​I was trying to make a quick and healthy lunch in between meetings last week and I just threw a bunch of veggies and seasonings that I had at home in a pan and added it to a turkey burger for an extra protein kick. It came out SO good and it was seriously so easy to make! Get the recipe.

15-Minute Low-Carb Fajita Bowl

This low-carb meal is the perfect for when you’re in a pinch or even when you want to meal prep. It’s so easy and quick to make and packed full of flavor! Get the recipe.

Low-Carb Mashed Potatoes

This is such an easy side dish to make and a fan favorite because nobody will ever know there is cauliflower in there. Extra nutrients, less carbs! Get the recipe.

One Pan Low-Carb Pasta

In this recipe, I am using hearts of palm pasta from Trader Joe’s. It’s such an amazing alternative to real pasta. Side note: I have a ton of pasta in my diet and I just ate pasta today for lunch. Nothing against it, just trying to do a little healthy swap for pasta dinner! Get the recipe.

