Kim Kardashian Announces Launch of New Skincare Collection

SI Swimsuit cover model Kim Kardashian announced on Wednesday that her highly anticipated skincare collection, SKKN BY KIM, will launch later this month. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” she tweeted. The cryptic landing page promotes the line as “an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science.”

This is not the reality star’s first foray into the beauty space, having previously sold fragrance and makeup through KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance (both of which are now defunct). But it is her first go-round in the skin sector. The collection has been developed with celebrity facialist and aesthetician Joanna Czech and mirrors Kardashian’s own rigorous skincare routine.

Cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, Vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil are packaged in a sleek neutral color tone popularized by her shapewear company SKIMS. For those looking for an all-inclusive product line, this might be your answer. While the nine items come to a total of $630, all products are refillable, and replacement pods cost about 15 percent less than original packaging.)

If there’s anything that Kardashian has proved with SKIMS, it’s that the entrepreneur isn’t just slapping her name onto a product and calling it a day. SKKN BY KIM is a product-based brand that she passionately believes in. The brand launches on June 21 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on skknbykim.com, and fans can sign up now to be notified when product is available to purchase.