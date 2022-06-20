Kim Kardashian’s Former Trainer Reveals How to Tone Your Glutes and Core

Kim Kardashian stunned on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue. And while the magazine makes it a point to feature a variety of women’s bodies just as they are, Kardashian mentioned on her new Hulu show, The Kardashians, that she did twice-daily workouts to prep for her SI shoot in the Dominican Republic. Curious about what those sweat sessions might be, we tapped Let Alo Moves celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.

Pasternak is a renowned trainer and nutritionist with an extensive history of training A-list celebrity clients, including Kim and her sister, Khloe. The fitness expert knows how to sculpt the perfect booty and core, and lucky for us, shared an exclusive 15-minute workout that targets those key areas with four simple exercises.

In the video, Pasternak demonstrates kickstand deadlifts, elevated hip thrusts, dolphin extensions and reverse crunches that activate your abdominals and booty. He recommends doing 10-15 reps of each movement for a total of three-to-five rounds. The result? A more sculpted backside and stomach, just like Kim displayed.

“You’re going to hate me,” Pasternak said of this short yet intense circuit. “But it works!”