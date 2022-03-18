Skip to main content
Kelsey Merritt Styles A Swimsuit For Every Occasion
Prep for Your Spring Getaway With These Swimsuit Looks

Follow our lead with these must-have beach looks.

With days getting longer and spring officially arriving on March 20, it’s time to start thinking about poolside hangs and beach getaways. Whether you prefer lounging with a drink in hand or are the more active type outdoors, one thing is for sure—you still want to look good. The women of SI Swimsuit can certainly attest to this. Here we have rounded up some of our all time favorite looks from Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawford, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Lais Ribeiro, Natalie Mariduena and more.

Keep scrolling to see how these ladies have fun in the sun with their fashion choices of bathing suits, cover-ups and accessories.

Camille Kostek

If we’ve learned anything over the last two years, it is that tie-dye is here to stay. Kostek’s fun, multi-colored bathing suit is protective but also stylish. Paired with the trend of the season—the bucket hat— this look should be on everyone’s shopping list.

Kate Bock

Animal prints are always acceptable, especially at the beach. Bock’s Monday Swimwear leopard bikini has the perfect amount of coverage while allowing for optimal tanning. A body chain helps elevate the look.

Tanaye White

A white bathing suit is a necessity that should be in everyone’s wardrobe. White covered it with a multicolored sarong for a pop of color.

Lais Ribeiro

Accessories at the beach should never be an afterthought. Ribeiro’s headband and choker are fun pieces for a day in the sand.

Kamie Crawford

Matching your sunglasses to your swimsuit is another way to make a splash. Crawford’s low-cut one piece by Meshki Swim adds a little bit of spice.

Natalie Mariduena

A staple in your (or your man’s) closet is an oversized button-down. Follow Mariduena’s example and use it as a cover-up that looks chic but also protects the arms. Once you are ready to leave the beach, tie it up in the front and throw on shorts or button a couple buttons to make it seem like it’s a dress.

Olivia Culpo

A three-piece set like this from Devon Windsor is an effortless way to look stylish on vacation. Culpo’s strapless bikini also guarantees minimal tan lines.

Valentina Sampaio

Because a full piece has more frontal coverage, Sampaio shows that a cheeky behind still offers that sexy element.

