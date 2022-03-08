Camille Kostek’s Five Red Carpet Essentials

Here’s how to prepare for your next big night out.

Last month SI Swimsuit cover model Camille Kostek walked the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Los Angeles where she was picture perfect head to toe. The 30-year-old’s preparation goes beyond simply deciding what to wear.

Kostek’s getting-ready routine includes everything from skincare to making sure her glam looks good under the bright lights. Keep reading to learn about the products she swears by to ensure a successful trip down the red carpet. Don’t forget to follow suit with any or all of these tips for your next big night out whether it’s a star studded event or just dinner with friends.

Water

It is recommended to drink eight eight-ounce glasses of water a day. This is something Kostek takes seriously, saying, “Hydration is key!” She always has water by her side throughout glamming. It is also one of the best things to do for skin prep before putting on makeup.

We suggest: Keeping a chic water bottle close by complete with motivational time markers and measurements so you know you are drinking a proper amount each day.

Eye patches

While water is working to hydrate the body overall, another way to prep skin for a big event is by using eye patches. “I love using [eye patches] to de-puff the eyes to get them hydrated and ready for a long night out,” she explains.

We suggest: Using these BeautyBio collagen-infused brightening eye masks, the popular 24K gold eye mask or these reusable cooling eye pads and under eye patches 15 minutes before starting makeup application. To enhance the results, put the patches in the refrigerator for five to 10 minutes before use.

Eyelash curler

Full eyelashes definitely help your glam to pop and stand out on a red carpet. “I only pull this out for carpet events,” Kostek says. “I love my lashes to be long and seen!”

We suggest: Try the well-reviewed Shisedio eyelash curler or Kaasage curler with rave reviews on Amazon. Pairing it with a great mascara will help volumize your own lashes.

Ring light

Lights on a red carpet are no joke, so Kostek makes sure to check her look before leaving. “I always need good lighting while glamming for a carpet to see how the makeup will photograph,” she notes.

We suggest: Pocket-sized ring lights such as this selfie ring light for phones and laptops are great during prep but also could be taken to the event for your own amazing photos.

Clutch

After the final touches are applied and her outfit is intact, Kostek packs up her bag. “I never head to a carpet without a matching clutch to hold my phone, lipstick and ID.”

We suggest: Saks Fifth Avenue has a great variety of clutch options to choose from, including the ultra glamorous Mytheresa and the well-loved wristlets at Coach.

