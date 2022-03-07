The SI Swimsuit Team’s Top Product Picks for February
If you follow along on The Swimfluence Network App, by now you’ve learned that SI Swimsuit is run by a small, tight-knit, team of women. This monthly series will pull together our favorite beauty, clothing, food and entertainment products we’re currently enjoying.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief
Current Fave: Marfa Stance Buildable Jacket
Designed by Georgia Dant, the buildable jacket is completely customizable. You choose a base style of one of their coats, parkas or jackets, and build out what you would like with multiple options for hoods, collars, layers and lining. Explore how you can build, transform and personalize your own here.
Pricing can range anywhere from $845 - $4,000 depending on the build.
Hilary Drezner, SI Swimsuit general manager
Current Fave: DiorAct Sandal
The lambskin sandal is both chic, modern and anatomically friendly. Made in Italy, these quality leather sandals add a contemporary flare to any outfit.
$1,150
Joanna Giunta, SI Swimsuit director of social media
Current Fave: Ouai Detox Shampoo
The clarifying shampoo contains apple cider vinegar that helps remove residue and grease buildup, and hydrolyzed keratin that helps soften and smooth the hair while controlling frizz and adding shine.
$30
Janine Berey, SI Swimsuit managing video producer
Current Fave: Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir
The book is one of Barack Obama’s fave books in 2020 and a New York Times bestseller. The memoir is a “chillingly personal” account of a daughter’s “reckoning with the brutal murder of her mother at the hands of her former stepfather.”
$13.80
Sevan Kalayjian, SI Swimsuit media/talent relations consultant
Current Fave: Goe Oil
SI Swimsuit associate editor Margot Zamet turned Kalayjian onto this oil while traveling on a photo shoot. The semi-solid body oil is great for travel because it’s multi-purpose. It can put on the body, face and hair, plus it smells amazing.
$52
Ellie Gill, SI Swimsuit production coordinator
Current Fave: Kevin Murphy Wave Definer
Gill couldn’t narrow it down to just one item. First on her list is the Kevin Murphy Wave Definer. “Hairstylist Riad Azar used it every day on me in [top secret shoot location] and I was obsessed,” she shares. Also on Gill’s February list are these YSL sunnies, Wills Leather passport holder, and denim forum ex-boyfriend short, which she bought in almost every color.
Kevin Murphy Wave Definer: $36
Lynn Calomeni, SI Swimsuit brand manager
Current Fave: Beis Convertible Weekender
This weekender bag is great because it is large enough to fit all of your essentials, but small enough to fit under your seat on an airplane. It also comes with a laptop case, plenty of pockets for miscellaneous things, and a detachable bottom case for your shoes so they don’t get everything else dirty.
$118
Mara Milam, SI Swimsuit managing digital producer
Current Fave: Olaplex Bonding Oil
The Olaplex bonding oil repairs damaged hair, strengthens hair and also acts as a heat protectant. It’s a great product for someone who doesn’t want to spend too much time on their hair, and needs one product to serve multiple functions.
$28
