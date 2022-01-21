These Are Emily DiDonato’s Newborn Essentials

Emily DiDonato has always loved sharing her favorite products. The SI Swimsuit model recently answered follower questions on Instagram about how she’s surviving the first couple months of motherhood after welcoming daughter Theadora on November 23. The items she swears by are equal parts chic and practical. Here are five of her favorites.

Knotted Gowns From Lou Lou and Company

Of course, babies need clothes. DiDonato has praised these adorable gowns that tie at the bottom. “I find them so much easier when changing her, especially in the middle of the night,” Didonato posted. “I legit get overwhelmed by the footsie onesies. Plus, they’re super soft.”

Medela and Elvie Breast Pumps

Photo courtesy of Elvie

The 30-year-old has been open about how she is breastfeeding Teddy and relies on a breast pump to provide milk for bottle feeds. In fact, she has two. “I’m using the Medela Symphony at home and I just bought the Elvie,” she revealed. “I was skeptical at first, and it took me a minute to figure it out, but it’s pretty amazing. I had a lot of anxiety being away from baby/breast pump, so the Elvie really brings me peace of mind that I can pump on the go if needed.”

Uppa Baby and Doona Strollers

Photo courtesy of Uppa Baby

DiDonato is set for any scenario with her little one, at least when it comes to strollers. The model opted to have two strollers, including an everyday one from Uppa Baby that can hold a lot in the basket and push through snowy streets of New York City. Share also uses the Doona stroller for a travel option that instantly converts from a car seat to a stroller.

Owlet Dream Sock

Photo courtesy of Owlet

Sleep is a top priority for new moms, both for parents and baby. DiDonato uses the Owlet Dream Sock, a tiny device which wraps around a baby’s foot and tracks sleep quality. Plus, it can monitor oxygen levels, which was particularly important when Teddy came down with COVID-19.

Nanit Baby Monitor

Photo courtesy of Nanit

Speaking of sleep, a baby monitor is always essential for new parents. The model chose to go with the Nanit after many people recommended it. Not only does it track the baby’s sleep patterns with incredible image resolution, but it also connects to WiFi so that you can check in from pretty much anywhere in the world.

