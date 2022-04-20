This Cruise Ship Just Launched an $11,000-a-Night Suite

As the travel industry kicks back into gear, we're all excited to make up for lost time. If you need any inspiration for where to plan your next vacation, SI Swimsuit models Kate Bock and Natalie Mariduena have shared their favorite vacation spots.

Cruise fans are delighted to hit the open seas again. One cruise line is promising to make the journey even more appealing. How? Well, Regent Seven Seas Cruises just released details of its new Regent Suite, one with a price tag of a whopping $11,000 per night.

Seven Seas Grandeur Regent Suite

The cruise line’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, is poised to make a big splash when it sets sail in November 2023, with the nearly 5,000-square-foot suite as its crown jewel. Designed by the award-winning Studio DADO, the incredible accommodations feature nine different marble types, a tub overlooking the ocean, a glass-enclosed parlor, a sauna and a steam room. Plus, there’s a spa treatment area, a Tresse Mini pool and a wrap-around balcony with 270-degree views.

Grandeur Regent Suite Master Bedroom

And that’s just the design. When it comes to the amenities and services, guests who book this room get access to a personal butler, unlimited in-suite spa treatments and exclusive use of the ship’s private dining room, The Study. There you can host a 12-person dining experience in the hidden spot between the Prime 7 and Chartreuse restaurants. Other bonuses include a driver and guide in every port, laundry and dry cleaning, in-suite caviar service, personalized stationery, and more.

Grandeur Regent Suite

“With Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite, we have once again evolved the very art of luxury – the craftsmanship and artistry of this design is incredible,” said Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and CEO Jason Montague. “Studio DADO has married comfort, elegance and style in a fresh and exciting new way while retaining the essence of the unrivaled Regent experience which our guests have enjoyed for close to 30 years.”

Sailings for Seven Seas Grandeur are on sale now and can be explored in a dedicated brochure or at RSSC.com/Seven-Seas-Grandeur. The inaugural season in the fall of 2023 ventures to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean along with transatlantic voyages.