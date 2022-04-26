Wake Up Flawless With BB Glow

This technique out of South Korea uses microneedling to apply tinted serums into the skin for a semi-permanent makeup look.

In a perfect world, we would all have flawless skin 24 hours of every day where blemishes, uneven skin tones and dark spots don’t exist. Unfortunately, reality bites and to be picture perfect daily, we need foundation, concealer or tinted moisturizers – until now. The U.S. market is slowly picking up on the BB Glow treatment, a technique out of South Korea which microneedles a BB cream-like serum into the skin, giving us a complexion of our dreams.

“Globally it’s really popular,” says Glowith Justine founder Justine Kastseryn, who is a licensed esthetician in Arcadia, Calif. “In the U.S., people have this taboo about needles and skin pigments. They associate it with tattooing and are afraid of getting a treatment done that gives a tattooed look over the face, but this is the farthest thing from what it is. It’s a skincare treatment and nothing like a tattoo.”

So, what is BB Glow exactly?

For those who are not familiar with the process, microneedling uses small needles to prick the skin to help generate new collagen and skin tissue for smoother, firmer and more toned skin. And BB cream is a beauty balm that covers blemishes and has a lighter consistency than foundation but still offers great coverage. BB Glow is the perfect marriage between the two.

Kastseryn says: “It’s far less invasive than permanent makeup and the needles don’t go in deep enough to leave a permanent look.” To create the “makeup” look, pigmented serum is used with nanoneedles. Some of Kastseryn’s clients will even have her add contour and a different tint for blush.

Who is it best for?

BB Glow is great for people who deal with a lot of discoloration, uneven skin tones or sun damage. “It’s really just microneedling, so you get all the benefits,” Kastseryn explains. “It helps produce more collagen, tightens pores, strengthens the skin barrier, reduces fine lines and wrinkles and helps with appearance of freckles, acne and aging spots while eliminating having to wear face makeup.”

Depending on the person, a few sessions four weeks apart may be needed for optimal results, which can last months if a person is consistent with treatments otherwise this will fade as your skin sheds. Each appointment can range from $150-$300 depending on where you live.”

As far as pain, it really is minimal, if any at all. “It feels more like a sunburn once you get to the end of the treatment and a little bit of prickle,” Kastseryn says. Of course, numbing cream is always an option, too!

What you should know before having it done…

While Kastseryn gives this treatment a glowing recommendation for the above reasons, she always gives a full consultation before performing BB Glow to make sure it is the right fit. “You definitely want to make sure whomever you are going to will do a consultation with you before scheduling anything,” the skincare expert mentions. “They need to ask you all the questions to make sure you are the right candidate for this treatment. You should not do this if you have high blood pressure, are on any type of medication, have any autoimmune diseases, cancer or diabetes, to name a few.”

As for any customer, you should check that the esthetician has the proper certifications and licenses to perform BB Glow. Although Kastseryn uses serums that are FDA-approved, you should also check to see the list of products used where you would receive the treatment. Because there is so much debate about this treatment, it’s imperative to know all the facts before having it done. “More people are inquiring about this now,” Kastseryn says. “Most things that are coming from different countries take time when it comes to beauty in the U.S..”

