Yumi Nu Embodies the Representation Her Younger Self Craved

Yumi Nu could not have foreseen how her barrier-breaking appearance on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue would resonate with so many seeking representation. But when she spoke with fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek on the red carpet at the issue’s launch event in New York City, Nu appeared grounded and aware of the significance of the moment. “This is truly groundbreaking in so many ways and we’re making history in so many ways in this issue,” she said.

Nu is of Japanese and Dutch descent. Growing up in New Jersey proved challenging for the musician as she never felt “white enough” or “Asian enough to fit in.” The 26-year-old plus-size model also felt immense pressure from societal norms because of her curves.

Now she is truly embodying the confidence, self-love and acceptance that she lacked when she was younger. And while Nu may have not had visual role models who looked like she did in mainstream media when she was a kid, others now do. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover was a win for everyone. “It’s like a childhood wound is closing,” Nu said. “I get to be representation for people like me who are younger, and that means so much to me.”