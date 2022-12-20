Skip to main content
Introducing Pay With Change: A New Advertising Standard
10 Amazing Photos From Cintia Dicker’s Peter Island Photo Shoot

The model was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue five years in a row.

Brazilian model Cintia Dicker made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2009, starting a stretch of five consecutive years in which she was featured in the publication.

Dicker moved to New York City to start her modeling career when she was 15. In 2013 she shared 25 fun facts about herself and mentioned wanting to someday start her own swimwear line and have a family. Two years later she launched Dicker Swimwear and this past July she announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband Pedro “Scooby” Vianna. The pro surfer later unveiled that the couple (who wed in 2021) were having a daughter, whom they will name Aurora. 

Here’s a look at 10 of our favorite pics from her 2011 photo shoot with Warwick Saint in Peter Island in the British Virgin Islands. 

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.

