10 of Danica Patrick’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos

2008 was a history-making year for Danica Patrick. Not only was that the year in which the IndyCar driver made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut, but also when she won the Japan 300, the first time a woman finished first in an IndyCar series event. Plus, she placed third in the Indianapolis 500, the best performance by a woman driver in the history of the race.

While she officially retired from racing in 2018, it’s clear Patrick is not done breaking boundaries. In addition to writing books, starring in commercials and launching several business ventures, she has put her expert racing knowledge to use as a host and commentator for a number of networks. She was the first woman to host the ESPY Awards in ’18 and shortly after launched the “Pretty Intense” podcast.

