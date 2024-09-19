3 Cherry Red Swimwear Photos of Lindsey Vonn on the Slopes in Whistler, Canada
Lindsey Vonn is a legend. If it wasn’t clear before, the retired skier’s recent induction into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame is more than enough proof. On Sept. 7, the 39-year-old was officially recognized by the organization, which has inducted more than 200 snowsports athletes over the last half century or so.
Earning hall of fame honors is no small feat, but Vonn has an impressive two-decade career to thank for that. During her time competing on the slopes, the athlete won 82 World Cup events, took home eight world championship medals and three Olympic medals. In 2019, she officially retired from the sport, citing her ongoing injuries (and slew of surgeries) as the impetus for the decision. But, by that time, she had already established herself as a formidable and legendary force on the slopes, and beyond.
But Vonn wants to be known for more than just her legendary skiing career. The founder of her eponymous foundation, the athlete is dedicated to inspiring young girls in underserved communities to pursue their passions (skiing or otherwise).
Beyond that, the Minnesota native has likewise proven to be an impressive force in front of a camera lens over the years. In addition to several editorials in Sports Illustrated, she has posed for three separate issues of SI Swimsuit. And though we, of course, love them all, we have a special place in our hearts for her first: a 2010 feature in Whistler, Canada.
In an ode to her career, Vonn posed on the slopes of the idyllic ski destination for her debut feature. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the trip.