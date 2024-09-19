Swimsuit

3 Cherry Red Swimwear Photos of Lindsey Vonn on the Slopes in Whistler, Canada

The retired skier had an incredible and enduring career, including some impressive magazine editorials.

Martha Zaytoun

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Lindsey Vonn is a legend. If it wasn’t clear before, the retired skier’s recent induction into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame is more than enough proof. On Sept. 7, the 39-year-old was officially recognized by the organization, which has inducted more than 200 snowsports athletes over the last half century or so.

Earning hall of fame honors is no small feat, but Vonn has an impressive two-decade career to thank for that. During her time competing on the slopes, the athlete won 82 World Cup events, took home eight world championship medals and three Olympic medals. In 2019, she officially retired from the sport, citing her ongoing injuries (and slew of surgeries) as the impetus for the decision. But, by that time, she had already established herself as a formidable and legendary force on the slopes, and beyond.

But Vonn wants to be known for more than just her legendary skiing career. The founder of her eponymous foundation, the athlete is dedicated to inspiring young girls in underserved communities to pursue their passions (skiing or otherwise).

Beyond that, the Minnesota native has likewise proven to be an impressive force in front of a camera lens over the years. In addition to several editorials in Sports Illustrated, she has posed for three separate issues of SI Swimsuit. And though we, of course, love them all, we have a special place in our hearts for her first: a 2010 feature in Whistler, Canada.

In an ode to her career, Vonn posed on the slopes of the idyllic ski destination for her debut feature. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the trip.

Lindsey Von
Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated
Lindsey Von
Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated
Lindsey Von
Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews