Lindsey Vonn Voices Gratitude Following Induction Into Colorado Ski Hall of Fame
Over the course of about two decades, Lindsey Vonn established herself as one of the best skiers of all time. During her career, she won 82 World Cup events, secured eight world championship medals and took the Olympic podium on three separate occasions. By the time she retired in 2019, she held the record for the most World Cup wins by a female skier. Which is to say, she was a hugely impressive force on the slopes with a career worth commemorating.
So, it’s only natural that the 39-year-old was inducted into the Colorado Skill Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 7. While not native to the state, Vonn moved there at the age of 12 to take up training in Vail, Colo. “It was honestly the best decision my family could have made,” she said during her induction speech. “My journey of becoming a downhiller began (there). Without the help of Ski Club Vail, and all of those runs down Gold Peak, I don’t know if I would have won those World Cup races.”
Now, Vonn has her very own run named after her on the Vail slopes—and is the newest member of the state’s ski hall of fame.
“It was an honor to be inducted into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame over the weekend,” she reflected of the experience on Instagram. “I was surrounded by people I grew up with, was coached by, taught by, and looked up to. Colorado has always welcomed me as one of their own and it means so much to receive this honor in front of so many people I care about.”
Vonn has always been an inspiration—to fellow skiers and young athletes more generally. This latest accolade only makes her that much more inspiring.