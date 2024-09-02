3 Fantastic Photos of Kate Love in Loud Florals During Belize SI Swimsuit Feature
Since 2013, SI Swimsuit photo shoots have been an almost annual occurrence for Canadian model Kate Love. Each year (except in 2023), the 36-year-old has graced the pages of the magazine. With 11 features to her name, each and every brand feature is just as stunning as the last.
The model has traveled all over the world for her SI Swimsuit photo shoots—from Easter Island, Chile to Montreux, Switzerland. Each one has featured distinct styling (some of which is tailored to fit the surroundings, and others of which are based in current swimwear trends) and distinct backdrops.
In the case of her 2022 trip to Belize, the backdrops were verdant green, lush forests and emerald green waters. Love’s swimwear was tailored to complement the idyllic surroundings. Thus, she sported a lot of bright, colorful solids and equally bright prints. The printed two-pieces she donned on set featured abstract florals in unique colorways, and the silhouettes were ever-flattering.
Each of her looks from the trip were timeless in their own way (in both form and print), but it was the floral swimwear that really caught our eye then—and continues to do so now. There’s just something about abstract floral swimsuits against the backdrop of real, lush greenery that made the photographs just that much more evocative.
In particular, there were three floral looks from Love’s trip to Belize that we (to this day) can’t get over. Here they are, as captured by photographer Yu Tsai, below.