Kate Bock was photographed in Belize by Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit in 2022, along with Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Leyna Bloom, and Natalie Mariduena.

Bock has been featured heavily on SI Swimsuit from promoting wellness in schools to sharing her favorite margarita recipe. After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013, she designed her own line of jewelry and has used her social media influence to become a fashion, food, travel and design influencer. The Canadian-born beauty has appeared in magazines throughout the world including Vogue Germany, Glamour Hungary, Elle Italia, and on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2020 alongside Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo.

Belize is a remarkable paradise full of beaches, jaguars, and some of the best scuba and snorkeling in the world! Beyond the unmatched natural wonders, enriching history and archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. Belize has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world’s friendliest destinations.

In Belize, the team shot between jungles, lagoons and desolate islands with stunning waters, agriculture and wildlife. We wanted the styling to reflect the vibrance and abundance of the location. They pulled South American–inspired florals, dramatic structural pieces and bold jewelry that could keep up the beautiful and intense surroundings.

Hair: DJ Quintero

Makeup: Lisa Aharon of The Wall Group

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Earrings by Virgins Saints & Angels.

Shop swimsuits by Agua by Agua Bendita: Havana Chan Chan Miel Bikini Top ($160) and Lluvia Chan Chan Miel Bikini Bottom ($200).

Shop earrings by Virgins Saints & Angels: Navidad Dangle Post Earrings ($114.50).

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Earrings by SVNR.



Shop swimsuits by Monica Hansen Beachwear: Shop this look with the Icon Spaghetti Strap One Piece ($185).

Shop earrings by SVNR: Create a fun look with this Positano earring ($120). The Positano single earring features a soft pastel palette inspired by the sunset-hued houses built into the Amalfi cliffside.

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Vitamin A.



Shop swimsuits by Vitamin A: We love a mix-and-match look with beautiful patterns. Shop this look with the Gia Triangle Top ($105) and California High Leg bottoms ($105).

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Kate Bock x bond-eye. Scarf by Eliza Christoph. Sunglasses by TOM FORD.



Shop swimsuits by Kate Bock x bond-eye: Shop this look with the Scout bikini top ($95) in red, blue and pink. Get the matching Scene bottoms ($85) in red, orange, pink and green for a mix-and-match look.

Shop scarves by Eliza Christoph: Maasai Beadwork Scarf 55 in Blue-Orange ($195).

Shop sunglasses by TOM FORD: Get the Vintage Amber Aviators now on presale ($415).

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by Viktoria Hayman.



Shop swimsuits by Norma Kamali: Similar style, Underwire Bottom ($65).



Shop necklaces by Viktoria Hayman: Pharaone Large Colane ($750).

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Earrings and bracelet by Viktoria Hayman.



Shop swimsuits by Agua by Agua Bendita: Shop a similar look with the Kali one piece ($177). Agua Bendita swimwear is a mix of technology, handcrafts and joyful colors.

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Triangl. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling.



Shop swimsuits by L*Space: Match this look with the Shimmer Missy Bikini Top ($119). For sunbathing, swimming and everything in between, the Missy is the perfect sexy yet supportive bikini top. The demi-style bralette top offers a soft-cup, underwire construction, adjustable straps and back-hook closure, and eye-catching shimmer fabric.

Shop necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling: Severan Necklace (€259).

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by ERES. Necklaces by Jacquie Aiche and Cleopatra’s Bling.



Shop swimsuits by ERES: Create this look with the Zohra Triangle Bikini Top ($195) Leila Printed Side-Tie Bottom ($195).

Shop necklaces by Jacquie Aiche.

Shop necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling: Severan Necklace (€259).

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Zimmermann.



Shop swimsuits by Zimmermann: Shop a similar style with the Tropicana Ring Bikini Set ($235). Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints.

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Montce.



Shop swimsuits by Montce: Mari Scrunch Brasil Clip Bikini Top ($88) and Mari Scrunch Brasil Bikini Bottom ($88).

