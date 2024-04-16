4 Incredible Photos of 2024 SI Swim Rookie Jena Sims in Mexico
Ananya Panchal
Swim Search co-winner Jena Sims makes her mark in May’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The model and entrepreneur recently wrapped up her rookie feature in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, and she describes it as a totally “electric” experience.
The 35-year-old, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, welcomed a baby boy named Crew last July. She says her son has truly been through the entire open casting call journey with her—Sims found out she was pregnant a couple of days before her first round of interviews with the SI Swim team and walked the Miami Swim Week runway as a finalist eight months pregnant.
“To me, being a rookie, it just feels right. I have worked literally my entire life. This [has been] my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid,” she says while on location. “I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be. This is the beginning of just such a huge new chapter of my life.”
Today, Sims is a model, mom, swimwear designer, interior design enthusiast, wine connoisseur and so much more. The Georgia native is also the founder and CEO of HBBQs, Inc., a non-profit organization that puts on the Pageant of Hope event, focusing on confidence and self-esteem for children and teens in challenging environments. At heart, she is lighthearted and occasionally goofy, and her beauty really radiates through in these four exclusive, sneak peek pics from her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot.
Read more about Jena Sims’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot here.