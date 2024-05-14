5 Gorgeous Photos From Olivia Dunne’s SI Swim Rookie Feature in Portugal
With the publication of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, out on newsstands today, Olivia Dunne returns to the fold for her rookie feature. While the 21-year-old gymnast posed for last year’s magazine in Puerto Rico, this year she traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, where she was photographed by visual artist Ben Watts.
The styling on set in the European country combined the trendy aesthetics of balletcore and cottagecore. Thus, the swimwear Dunne sported this time around embraced a lot of pastel colors, floral prints and dainty, feminine details.
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, uses her platform to encourage women to embrace all of their passions while being undeniably themselves. It makes sense, then, that she relates so well to the SI Swimsuit brand.
“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” Dunne stated while on location of her rookie photo shoot. “Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”
Below, check out a few of our favorite photos from the LSU athlete’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot, and be sure to review the full gallery from Portugal here.