5 Incredible Photos of SI Swimsuit Model Sixtine in Belize
When Sixtine posed for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Dominica for the 2023 issue, the body neutrality influencer donned a series of swimsuits that were inspired by Mother Nature herself: think organic color palettes and lots of texture.
After totally nailing her photo shoot with Yu Tsai, Sixtine was invited back for a second consecutive SI Swimsuit feature. And when she posed for the 60th anniversary issue in Belize this year, the fashion team adopted a completely different color palette on set in Placencia. All of the suits Sixtine wore were white, inspired by the quiet luxury aesthetic.
In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, Sixtine has also worked with notable brands like Target, Victoria’s Secret PINK, Warby Parker, Ulta, SKIMS and Aerie. She uses her platforms on TikTok and Instagram to promote the idea of body neutrality, or the notion that how your body functions is more important than how it looks.
“I just started posting on TikTok ... not even necessarily expecting it to go anywhere. I had spoken about a lot of body issues before on Instagram and it did well and so I was like, let’s give it a try. And then I did the swimsuit series and then that blew up,” she told us earlier this year of her TikTok community. “And then I got signed shortly after and then by the time I moved back to New York I was like,‘Oh, I can do this full time with modeling.’ I’ve been doing that now for three years, which is just crazy.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite all-white looks from Sixtine’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize.