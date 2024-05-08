Model and Toxic Shock Syndrome Survivor Lauren Wasser Is Limitless
In 2012, actress, model and athlete Lauren Wasser went from being a happy and thriving 24-year-old to fighting for her life. After using a tampon as instructed, flu-like symptoms quickly set in, followed by organ failure and two heart attacks. Wasser had contracted toxic shock syndrome and was given a less than one percent chance of survival.
Today, Wasser is not only a survivor, but thriving as a women’s healthcare advocate who uses her platform to encourage her peers to educate themselves about tampon use. “As women, we’ve had to fight for our place in this world and we’ve had to fight for everything we have,” she says. “I’m still fighting for all of us for safer feminine hygiene products just so that we can go about our lives and do the things that we need to do.”
Wasser has been modeling since she was a young girl, having appeared in the pages of Vogue Italia alongside her mother, Pamela Cook, when she was just a few months old. Since then, she’s collaborated with notable brands like Savage x Fenty, Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani. We are thrilled to welcome Wasser, 36, to the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the 2024 issue.
“Lauren Wasser is an unstoppable force. From adversity to triumph, her journey has been nothing short of inspirational,” says MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit. “She emerged as a beacon of hope and change as an activist. Fueled by her own experiences, she tirelessly advocated for menstrual equity and raised awareness about the dangers of TSS. Her advocacy transcended borders and united communities, sparking conversations that were long overdue. Now, as she's announced as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, her story takes yet another remarkable turn and we are excited to celebrate her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to making a difference.”
Wasser recently traveled to Belize, where she worked with photographer Derek Kettela on a feature for the 60th anniversary issue. While on location, Wasser chatted about her incredible advocacy work and more.
“We need to unite … and really fight for our rights”
After spending a week and a half in a medically-induced coma 12 years ago, Wasser woke up in the hospital with no idea what had happened to her. The damage done to her legs was irreversible. Gangrene set in on Wasser’s right leg, which required it to be amputated at the knee, along with the toes on her left foot. Six years later, she chose to also have her left leg amputated after suffering through constant pain.
“Toxic shock syndrome has been happening for 30-plus years, and it’s killed and injured thousands of women that you will never see nor hear about because either they’re dead or their families are the ones that are carrying their spirits,” Wasser says. “I felt a duty that I had to not only be the messenger, but I also had to be the voice of those women who are no longer here. I need to do this not only for myself and those women, but for our future and for the generations to come, because this shouldn’t happen to another soul.”
The California native works closely with Don’t Shock Me, a nonprofit organization cofounded by Dawn and George Massabni, a mother and son who lost their daughter and sister, Maddy Massabni, to toxic shock syndrome when she was just 19.
“[Dawn] started this amazing foundation, and we’re really trying to work with Congress to try to make things legit and change how things are run, passing bills and getting regulations and holding these companies accountable,” Wasser says. “[Maddy] shouldn’t have lost her life because of a tampon, [and] I shouldn’t have almost lost my life and lost my legs.”
When it comes to supporting the cause, Wasser says the most important thing women can do is educate themselves and be aware of what they’re putting inside their bodies. She notes that many tampons on the market contain unsafe toxic chemicals like bleach and dioxin, or are constructed with synthetic fibers.
“We all get our periods. We’re women. We’re superheroes. We make babies. We create life. We shouldn’t be ashamed of something that’s natural,” Wasser says of menstruation. “We should speak freely about it and we should also learn from each other and educate one another and unite. We need to unite and become one and really fight for our rights and for our health and demand transparency.”
In addition to awareness and education, facilitating a conversation with friends and family is a great first step to creating change, Wasser says.
“I just want to remind all of the amazing, beautiful women who are out in this crazy world that we’re living in that we need to protect each other,” she notes. “We need to be reminded of our beauty and that we matter just as much as everyone else and we deserve to be protected by having safe feminine hygiene products that we can use without losing our lives, without losing our limbs, without being on dialysis, without not being able to have children.”
“The only limit is yourself”
Wasser, a self-described tomboy and former basketball player, says she “didn’t even recognize” herself in the bikinis she donned for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. She feels “honored” to be featured in the magazine and really pushed herself out of her comfort zone while on set.
“I can’t even tell you the last time I actually wore a two-piece or a bikini,” Wasser admits. “I think every single one of [the suits] embodied a different character that I made up or created in the moment, and it was just really fun.”
Wasser, whose golden prosthetic legs are a nod to one of her favorite artists, A$AP Rocky, says that losing her legs caused her to also lose her identity and completely redefine her idea of beauty. She has put in the work, both inside and out, to feel at home in her body.
“There's only one you and that’s what makes you unique and special,” Wasser says. “Whatever you may not like about yourself is probably the coolest thing about you, but you just don’t see it yourself, you know? [Bring] things to light and [own] it. I would just say owning yourself and whatever it is is probably the best advice I could ever give anyone.”
Wasser credits Össur Prosthetics and Peter Harsch Prosthetics for equipping her with lower limbs that allow her to live life to the fullest. After losing her right leg, Wasser was confined to a wheelchair for eight months. She has a sense of gratitude for the luxuries many of us take for granted, like the ability to go for a jog, take a hike or simply walk to the restroom.
“I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t be active and be who I am,” she says of her vigorous lifestyle. “Hiking, Pilates, running, swimming, everything and anything I can do. There’s nothing off-limits.”
That inspirational mindset extends to Wasser’s belief that all women are limitless. “Remember that you’re a badass, and there’s nothing off-limits,” she states. “The only limit is yourself.”