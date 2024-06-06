5 of Lily Aldridge’s Best Neon Swimsuit Photos in Turks and Caicos
Model and SI Swimsuit legend Lily Aldridge first posed for the brand in 2014, when her feature in the Cook Islands landed her on the cover of the 50th anniversary issue alongside fellow brand stars Chrissy Teigen and Nina Adgal.
Aldridge returned to the fold the following two years, and her magazine photo shoots took her to Washington and Turks and Caicos. The 38-year-old mom of two returned to the fold this year, after taking part in a photo shoot with other legends, which was captured by photographer Yu Tsai and resulted in her second brand cover feature.
“I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important,” Aldridge stated of the experience on set in Hollywood, Fla. “The women who are a part of this legends shoot really do that for each other and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Prior to this year’s feature, Aldridge most recently posed for the annual issue in 2016, when her work took her to Turks and Caicos. While on location, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a number of stunning swimwear looks, many of which incorporated bold, neon colors that really popped against the sandy backdrop on set.
While we’d have a hard time selecting our favorite photos of Aldridge’s over the years, below are just a few highlights from her photo shoot in Turks and Caicos—featuring bright and vibrant swimwear that’s just as trendy today as it was then.