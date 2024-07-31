5 Powerful, Flawless Photos of History-Making Olympian Simone Biles in Texas
Simone Biles was already the most decorated gymnast in history and yesterday, she became the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympics after securing her eighth ever medal at the Paris games. The 27-year-old lead the team to victory with the final floor routine of Tuesday’s group events, where she wowed with her talent and performed two of her signature eponymous moves. Team USA secured their fourth gold, maintaining a 32-year medal streak that began at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
The professional athlete, who made a major comeback during this year’s games after withdrawing due to a case of the twisties during the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, is a true GOAT. She has five gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals and counting (with several days to compete in upcoming individual events), in addition to 30 World Cup wins.
In honor of the SI Swimsuit alumna’s historic performance, we’re taking a special look back at her 2017 brand feature, which took place in Houston, Texas. The Ohio-born model showed off her flexibility and powerful, fierce smolder as she posed for visual artist James Macari.
“It was pretty crazy. Once they asked me to do it I was like uh... well I guess I am in the best shape of my life, so why not take advantage of it,” she said with a laugh in an interview following her photo shoot. “They made us feel so comfortable. Working with James and [editor in chief] MJ [Day] was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. It was super fun.”
Biles also posed for the 2019 issue, when she traveled to Puerto Vallarta with photographer Walter Chin.
Below are five phenomenal, powerful photos from her SI Swimsuit debut.