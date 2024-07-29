Simone Biles Feeling ‘Grateful’ Following Incredible Performance at Paris Olympics
Simone Biles is determined to return to the Olympic podium.
Despite enduring a slight injury to her calf during warmups on July 28, the first day of the women’s gymnastics competition in Paris, she ended qualifiers at the top of the individual leaderboard. Though competing with her leg wrapped, the ailment didn’t appear to hamper her performance in the slightest: she posted the top score in all but one individual event, easily securing her spot in the women’s all-around final on Aug. 1.
Her impressive performance likewise helped the U.S. to a commanding performance in their quest to return to the top of the podium. The squad finished more than five points ahead of the second place team, Italy, in the qualifiers, and will return to the gym tomorrow, July 30, to compete for gold in the team final.
Despite the minor setback, Biles is thrilled to be competing in Paris. “grateful to be doing what I love,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a handful of photos from the first day of competition. The 27-year-old was dressed in a glistening black and silver leotard for her opening performance.
Biles has been embarking on an epic comeback in professional gymnastics since the start of the 2024 season, and the Paris Olympics are the ultimate test. Much is expected of the four-time gold medalist’s performance in France, and it seems she is ready to deliver. Competition will pick back up for the women’s gymnasts tomorrow and run through Aug. 5.