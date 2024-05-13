5 Stunning Photos of Former Swim Search Co-Winner Tanaye White in Turks and Caicos
When she was declared co-winner of the 2020 Swim Search, model Tanaye White could barely contain her excitement over her achievement.
“This moment is unbelievable,” White stated at the time. “I cannot begin to explain every detail of what this means to me. I took a leap of faith in starting this journey two years ago and sacrificed a lot along the way. I am ready to thrust myself into everything this has to offer and I want to uplift and encourage women to live unapologetically along the way.”
Before being declared the open casting call co-winner that year, White had tried out for the prior year’s Swim Search, making it to the Sweet 16. Her perseverance was admirable, and earned her a rookie feature in the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue. She traveled to Sacramento, Calif., that year, and returned to the fold in ’22, after being photographed in Barbados.
White noted that the best part of the entire Swim Search process was the incredible friendships she cultivated throughout. “The most rewarding part is the friendships you make along the way and the confidence and courage that comes from interacting and getting to know the SI team,” she stated. “I’ve met women through this experience whom I now talk to every day! And the SI team is full of boss women. Boss women beget boss women.”
Below are just a few of our favorite photos from White’s 2020 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, captured by Yu Tsai in Turks and Caicos.