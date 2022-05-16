Tanaye White 2022: Barbados
Tanaye White has been featured annually in SI Swimsuit since 2020. She was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts in 2022, joined by Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Christen Harper, and Georgina Burke.
White used to work as a senior communications analyst for federal agencies and international defense contractors in Washington, D.C. Then in 2018 she entered Swim Search for the first time and was picked as a finalist. Then she became the 2020 SI Swim Search winner.
Known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers, and anyone looking for some much needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on Barbados has endless opportunities for all.
The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura from The Wall Group
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Ben Watts
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Andi Bagus: Jean-Marie Bikini ($79).
Shop earrings by BaubleBar: From hoops and studs to margarita-inspired earrings, we love the affordable and unique assortment of earrings from BaubleBar.
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Sage Swim. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Daze Dayz. Earrings by Toluca Swim.
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Toluca Swim.
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Ark Swimwear: Channel your inner Baywatch babe with this Red Zip One Piece ($100).
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by VDM the Label. Earrings by Toluca Swim.
Shop swimsuits by VDM the Label: Create this look with the Ziggy multi-gingham reversible top ($69.95) and Ziggy reversible bottoms ($69.95). Get two looks in one with this reversible bathing suit, featuring adjustable underbust straps for minimal or medium coverage.
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Neena Swim. Necklace by SOKO.
Shop swimsuits by Neena Swim: This underwire, tie-back Chanlina top ($26) comes in lilac, black and gold.
Shop necklaces by SOKO: Shop this look with the Jepesi Necklace ($98), a confetti-inspired necklace that you can wear alone or paid with your favorite charms.
Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Bāben. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Bāben: Valley Girl Bikini Top ($128) and Valley Girl Bikini Bottom ($123).
