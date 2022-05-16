Tanaye White has been featured annually in SI Swimsuit since 2020. She was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts in 2022, joined by Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Christen Harper, and Georgina Burke.

White used to work as a senior communications analyst for federal agencies and international defense contractors in Washington, D.C. Then in 2018 she entered Swim Search for the first time and was picked as a finalist. Then she became the 2020 SI Swim Search winner.

Known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers, and anyone looking for some much needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.

The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.

Hair: Brian Buenaventura from The Wall Group

Makeup: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Ben Watts

