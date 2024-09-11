5 Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos of Sixtine in Dominica
For her rookie feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, model Sixtine traveled to the idyllic Caribbean island nation of Dominica. Her photo shoot, which was captured by photographer Yu Tsai, was influenced by Mother Nature herself, so the pieces Sixtine rocked on set featured lots of natural texture and color.
“To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong,” she stated while on set last year. “I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that.”
While celebrating her 25th birthday on location, Sixtine had the opportunity to model several different unique looks, two of which she called out as favorites: a fishnet, shell-adorned bikini and a giant palm leaf fashioned into a swimsuit.
“It had straps and everything, but from the front, it just looks like I was wearing a giant palm leaf,” she said of the latter. “So that was really fun because most swimsuits are just like on the more basic level, a couple fancy straps here and there. But that one, I was just like, ‘That’s cool.’”
Sixtine impressed the SI Swimsuit team so much that she was invited back to participate in a feature in this year’s 60th anniversary issue. For the 2024 magazine, she traveled to Belize, where the body neutrality content creator posed for visual artist Derek Kettela.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Sixtine’s rookie feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue.