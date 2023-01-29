6 Absolutely Gorgeous Photos of Tanaye White in Barbados

Tanaye White is a triple threat: social media influencer, model and marketing professional. She was named a Swim Search finalist in 2018 and a co-winner of the competition in ’20. The former Washington, D.C.-based senior communications analyst has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Fenty Beauty, Hervé Léger and other major brands. Her true passion lies in speaking up about mental health and advocating for diversity and body positivity.

“I think that the industry has done incredible things to make sure that we are pushing a more inclusive space,” White explained. “I hate the fact that we live in a world, especially with the modeling industry, where we still have tokenism. You’ll have a runway show, but there will only be one Black girl or one Asian girl and everybody else is just white. I think that while we are having conversations about having an inclusive spectrum of diversity, we still have to have the conversations about what are you truly doing to push that envelope forward and are you doing it effectively to make sure that we have the representation that we have all been wanting to see for decades.”

White has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue every year since 2020. She said returning in ’22 to pose for photographer Ben Watts as a veteran felt just as exciting as her debut shoot.

