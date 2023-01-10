7 Breathtaking Photos From Brooks Nader’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Bali

Brooks Nader joined the SI Swimsuit family as part of the 2019 Swim Search program—she won that year’s open casting call—and has subsequently appeared in four consecutive issues. The Baton Rouge native is both a beauty and a goofball and stole the hearts of the SI Swimsuit team almost immediately.

Nader shared that her mom gave her some pivotal advice during her Swim Search casting. After undergoing several interviews, Nader was heading into another round where she would be grilled by Hailey Clauson, Kate Bock or Christie Brinkley. “[My mom] told me to throw the ball back and ask the question, ‘What would your advice be as a model?’” revealed Nader.

As a result, Nader gleaned some advice from Brinkley that she has carried with her throughout her modeling career. Brinkley replied, “That’s so nice of you to ask,” and went on to say, “Be on time with a smile.”

Nader recently created Home by BN, a home decor brand showcasing her passion for interior design, and is taking New York by storm with her three sisters, who have all also had their own forays into the world of modeling.

Take a look back at some of our favorite moments from Nader’s 2020 photo shoot in Bali, Indonesia, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai.