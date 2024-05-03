SI Swim Model Camille Kostek Looked Like a Goddess in St. Croix
Ananya Panchal
Six-time SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek is a true brand legend. The Connecticut native, who was discovered through the open casting call in 2018 and has starred in every issue since, landed on the front of the 2019 issue as a rookie—becoming the first ever Swim Search alumna to become a cover girl.
The 33-year-old has traveled everywhere from St. Croix and Kangaroo Island, Australia to the Dominican Republic and Belize with the brand, and made so many lifelong memories along the way.
“It really was like stepping into a storybook,” the jewelry and swimwear designer recalled of her sophomore brand photo shoot. “It was the most euphoric day of my life, and that photo shoot ended up being my first ever cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and one of the best years of my life.”
Kostek, who is the front page star of Maxim’s May/June issue this year, added that her SI Swimsuit cover really catapulted her modeling career.
“That photo put me on the map internationally in 2019. It literally changed my life,” she gushed. “Whenever I’m feeling lost or looking for a new direction or not sure where I’m going to go next in life, that photo [is a] reminder of all the things I had to get through personally to be in a space where I could glow and be recognized.”
Today, the Free Guy actress is an avid social media influencer. She uses her platform to share lifestyle and beauty hacks and encourage women to be confident.
Below are six dreamy photos from her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue feature with photographer Derek Kettela in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The TV host donned the most beautiful, neutral bikinis and cute satin, crochet and chiffon cover-ups for a perfect, elegant and summery feature.