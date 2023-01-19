7 Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos of Anne de Paula in Nevis

Anne de Paula became an SI Swimsuit rookie in 2018 after winning Model Search in ’17 and has since become a staple in the industry. The Rio de Janeiro native and her longtime partner, NBA all-star Joel Embiid, welcomed a son, Arthur, together in September 2020.

The 27-year-old, who has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue four times, signed with her first modeling agency at 14 years old.

“At 14 I was already modeling, and a year in the business I didn’t know much of what was to come. If I could tell myself something, it would be: ‘Keep going, don’t give up,’” she said about advice she would give her younger self. “Many times I have received ‘no’ and have doubted moving out of my country and taking this chance. I am glad I kept going, but back then I could have used a friend to help motivate me and give me courage.”

Here are seven of our favorite photos from her 2018 photo shoot with photographer Josie Clough in Nevis.