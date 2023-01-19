7 Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos of Anne de Paula in Nevis
Anne de Paula became an SI Swimsuit rookie in 2018 after winning Model Search in ’17 and has since become a staple in the industry. The Rio de Janeiro native and her longtime partner, NBA all-star Joel Embiid, welcomed a son, Arthur, together in September 2020.
The 27-year-old, who has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue four times, signed with her first modeling agency at 14 years old.
“At 14 I was already modeling, and a year in the business I didn’t know much of what was to come. If I could tell myself something, it would be: ‘Keep going, don’t give up,’” she said about advice she would give her younger self. “Many times I have received ‘no’ and have doubted moving out of my country and taking this chance. I am glad I kept going, but back then I could have used a friend to help motivate me and give me courage.”
Here are seven of our favorite photos from her 2018 photo shoot with photographer Josie Clough in Nevis.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa by N. Hall.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Charmosa by N. Hall.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Rebecca for born4bikinis.
Anne DePaula was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Koru.