8 Beautiful Photos of Skier Lacy Schnoor in Canada

Olympic freestyle skier Lacy Schnoor was featured in the 2010 SI Swimsuit Issue when photographer Warwick Saint snapped her pictures in Whistler, Canada, ahead of the Vancouver Winter Games.

Schnoor began her athletic career as a gymnast. She was recruited to be a freestyle skier when an Olympic outreach program visited her middle school ahead of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. The Draper, Utah, native joined the U.S. national team program in 2002. Her childhood gymnastics training was a plus for mastering aerial moves.

A two-time world championship team member, Schnoor placed ninth in the women’s aerials event in Vancouver. Today she is a vaccine specialist for Sanofi Pasteur in Utah.

“Whistler is amazing. It is so pretty, the glaciers, I never knew there were so many ski runs and it’s amazing,” Schnoor said of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot location. “The swimsuits were so fun, and one of my favorite ones was the one where I’m wearing the white bikini and I’m jumping up with the blanket. Completely reminded me of like, watching the Tyra Banks modeling show and they’re always doing that and I couldn’t believe that I was doing that.”

