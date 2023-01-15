8 of Former Tennis Pro Ana Ivanovic’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Former professional athlete Ana Ivanovic was featured in the 2010 SI Swimsuit Issue when she posed for photographer Marlena Bielinska in a New York studio.

The former No. 1-ranked tennis player won the French Open in 2008 and 14 other WTA titles over the course of her career before retiring from her sport in 2016.

Off the court, Ivanovic is a UNICEF national ambassador for her native Serbia and has a sustainable and organic skincare and cosmetics line, Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance. She married former German soccer captain Bastian Schweinsteiger in July 2016. The couple have two boys.

Ivanovic said she was “flattered” and “honored” to have the opportunity to be featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue.

“I feel like a different person out there,” she said of her photo shoot at the time. “You know, the attitude to pose in certain positions and I just tried to feel as comfortable as I can.”

Below are eight of our favorite photos from Ivanovic’s 2010 photo shoot with Bielinska.