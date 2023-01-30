8 Stunning Photos of Chrissy Teigen in Indonesia

Chrissy Teigen is a nine-time SI Swimsuit Issue model. She made her magazine debut in 2010 when she won Rookie of the Year and posed for photographer Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. Teigen was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue for seven consecutive years, including her 50th-anniversary cover feature with fellow models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in ’14. The trio was photographed in the Cook Islands by photographer James Macari for the feature.

Today, the 37-year-old is a mom of three and successful entrepreneur. She and her husband, R&B star John Legend, share a daughter, Luna; and a son, Miles. Recently, they welcomed their third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen is also founder of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, a lifestyle brand that produces cookbooks, loungewear, cookware and more.

Teigen’s most recent SI Swimsuit feature was in ’17, less than six months after she gave birth to Luna. She reunited with Macari for the third time for the dazzling photo shoot.

“I’m definitely still excited coming to shoot Sports Illustrated. I feel like even more so, that my life has changed so much,” Teigen said at the time. “This is my first body shoot since Luna. … I think there’s just something about this crew and something about MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] that makes you feel so beautiful and so special.”

Below are eight stunning photos from Teigen’s ’17 photo shoot with Macari in Sumba Island, Indonesia.