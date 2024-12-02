‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ Comes to Netflix This Week—Here’s What to Expect
With Thanksgiving in the (not-so-distant) past, it’s time to turn our attention to the next big holiday on our calendars: Christmas. Maybe you started decorating your home and listening to Christmas music weeks ago (Thanksgiving was particularly late this year), or maybe you’ve been waiting for Dec. 1 to get into the holiday spirit. Either way, we have a festive holiday suggestion that is guaranteed to kickstart—or boost—your season of celebrations: Sabrina Carpenter’s holiday special.
A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just any old Christmas special, either. It will, of course, give Carpenter the chance to perform songs on her holiday EP fruitcake. But, additionally, it will feature duets with popular musicians like Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain and Kali Uchis.
Though labeled a music special—a title that it will certainly live up to with the help of the performers listed above—it will also include comedic (and otherwise) appearances by Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell.
For Carpenter, who has a deep appreciation for the season, this felt like a fitting move. “The holidays have always been so special to me,” she said in a conversation with Netflix. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show—infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”
In addition to performing, Carpenter is producing the special with OBB Pictures. If you ask the team at the latter, they would assure you that this production is going to be a unique one. “Sabrina’s vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one,” executive producer and founder of OBB Media, Michael D. Ratner, said of the special.
Set to air exclusively on Netflix this coming Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST, Carpenter’s special is the perfect anecdote to a slow start to the holiday season. If you’re in need of a little bit of Christmas cheer, we can guarantee that you will find some in the musical and comedic performances that Carpenter and crew will put together. Come for the show, stay for what is sure to be impeccable holiday style from the young star herself. (If you know her, you know her stage fashion never disappoints.)
So join us and embrace the holidays with a special late-night airing of Carpenter’s special this coming Friday. You won’t regret it. And in the meantime, check out the trailer and a few stills to give you a better look at what to expect: