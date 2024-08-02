Sabrina Carpenter Is Angelic in Denim Two-Piece Swimsuit
It’s officially August, which means the release date of Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, is on the horizon. The “Espresso” singer reminded her fans of the fact with a blue jean-clad swimsuit photo on Instagram on Thursday.
The “Please Please Please” artist was photographed in a denim two piece, consisting of a triangle-shaped top and boy short bottoms. Carpenter’s signature blonde locks were perfectly blown out, and she rocked a face full of rosy makeup, complete with highlight and a pink-nude lip. Her nails were done in a classy French tip, and the 25-year-old musician looked completely angelic.
“i reckon it’s.. officially short n’ sweet month💋💋💋,” Carpenter noted in her caption.
The photo, which racked up one million likes in just an hour, received tons of comments from Carpenter’s 38 million followers, as well.
“my spotify wrapped is being taken over once this drops,” one fan noted of the highly-anticipated forthcoming album.
“every month is sabrina’s month,” someone else declared.
“AND I RECKON YOU SLAYYYYYYED,” another user cheered.
“mother is mothering,” another follower gushed.
“happy short n sweet month to those who celebrate! 💋,” one person wrote.
We love a denim bikini here at SI Swimsuit, which is evidenced by Ellie Thumann, Duckie Thot andJennifer Atilémile’s 2023 photo shoots in Puerto Rico, each of which incorporated the blue jean motif. And now, Carpenter’s take on the trend is also at the top of our list of favorites.
Short n’ Sweet is out on Aug. 23.