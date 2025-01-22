We’ll Never Get Over These 6 Ab-Flaunting, Sun-Kissed Gigi Hadid Pics From Hawaii
Gigi Hadid has become one of the most prominent names in the modeling industry, having started her career in the business at just two years old. Appearing on the cover of magazines like Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar along with starring in campaigns for major brands such as Coca-Cola, Maybelline and Reebok, the Los Angeles native is also one of the highest-paid models in the world. The 29-year-old launched her own clothing line, Guest in Residence, in 2022 and starred alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France as cohost for Netflix’s competition series Next in Fashion.
Needless to say, Hadid knows how to keep busy. Though it’s been nearly a decade since she last appeared in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we’re still obsessed with the three photo shoots the mom of one did with the brand. Making her debut in 2014 when modeling at the Jersey Shore with Ben Watts, she returned in ‘15 in the gorgeous Kauai, Hawaii and again in ‘16 for a beautiful shoot on the islands of Tahiti. There, she wore a variety of different patterns and styles, showing off her incredible blue eyes and toned and tanned figure in the process.
Photographed by Yu Tsai, there are some photos from that shoot in 2016 that we still think about often. Take a walk down memory lane with us as we remember six we’re still head over heels for.
Reflecting on her history with SI Swimsuit while on the red carpet for the launch of the 2016 issue, Hadid discussed how much her experience with the brand had evolved. “No one knew who I was in my first issue,” she laughed, adding, “and the red carpet was, like, one-fourth of the size it is now.” While on set in Tahiti, she also divulged that working with the magazine was, “the one trip, job a year that I look forward to.”
Fast forward to 2025 and Hadid spends her time working on her cashmere knit brand, partnering with brands like Miu Miu and hanging out with her boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The two have been linked since October 2023 and most recently attended the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Los Angeles Rams together this past weekend, looking as happy as can be.
Hadid is also a mother to her four-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.