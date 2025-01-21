Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Prove They’re Going Strong With Sweet Eagles Game Appearance
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance appears to be stronger than ever as their rare public outings have led to a recent Philadelphia Eagles football game. Most Eagles fans may have been keeping their eyes on the ball, but fans of this pairing had eyes all over everything the couple did on Sunday, Jan. 19.
From Hadid staring adoringly at Cooper’s passionate display of love for his hometown’s team to the pair cheering for every play, their latest public appearance proves that they complement one another very well and match one another’s energy. Although Hadid––the only one of the two that has a public Instagram––has yet to make her relationship with the Silver Linings Playbook actor social media official, after this Eagles sighting, fans are more than convinced that they are taking their relationship very seriously.
And, of course, they have a lot to celebrate, as the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28 - 22. The team will now play the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 26 for a shot at a Super Bowl appearance.
Hadid and Cooper were first romantically linked back in October 2023. And once Hadid tapped Cooper to promote her brand, Guest in Residence, in December 2023, the rumors went from casual gossip to something that was cemented in reality.
From 2023 and onward, Hadid––who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2014 at the Jersey Shore and returned to the magazine for two more years––has continued to go on multiple adventures with Cooper, including vacations in Sardinia with family and showing support for their friend, Alyssa Milano, who starred in a cabaret Broadway production of Chicago.
Prior to Cooper, Hadid, 29, dated former One Direction singer Zayn Malik from 2015 to 2021, and the pair share one child together. Their daughter, Khai, was born in September 2020. Despite their age gap, having a daughter is definitely one thing Hadid shares in common with Cooper as the 50-year-old actor also has a daughter, Lea de Seine, who he shares with his ex-partner, SI Swimsuit legend Irina Shayk.
People Magazine reports that their daughters spend time together. “It’s very sweet,” a source tells the publication. “They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters.”
Between their kids getting along and how much fun they clearly have together, it’s safe to say these two are in it for the long haul.