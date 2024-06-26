Abbie Herbert’s No. 1 Piece of Advice for Fellow Moms Is Simple and Effective
Content creator Abbie Herbert is a proud mom of two and a model, so her days can be somewhat hectic. We caught up with her during Miami Swim Week earlier this month, where Herbert walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, to talk about everything from her children’s clothing collection to life as a mom.
Herbert and her husband, Josh, welcomed a daughter named Poppy in May of 2021 and their son, Jagger, in March of 2023. She tells us that just over a year postpartum from having her son, she’s feeling more empowered than ever. As for fellow mamas who are struggling to rediscover their own identities following the birth of a child, Herbert’s advice is simple.
“Just keep going,” she advises. “And honestly, my number one [piece of] advice is to ask for help. Don’t try to do [everything] yourself. I have my amazing husband, I have my mom’s help, I have my mother-in-law’s help, my sister’s help. I’m always asking for help because you can’t take it all on yourself.”
Herbert also reflected upon a moment in which she was sitting at home eight months ago while breastfeeding her son, thinking to herself, “I’m never going to leave the house again.” She encourages fellow mamas to take some “me time” when possible (Herbert loves a bubble bath) and says you shouldn’t be shy about seeking out support.
“It does get better. It will get better,” Herbert says. “But truly, I’m where I’m at today from all of the support and help that I have.”