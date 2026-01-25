These 2026 Oscar-Nominated Actresses Deserve a Vacation, So We Packed Their Suitcases for Them
Earlier this week, the 2026 Academy Award nominations were officially announced. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners led the charge, breaking the record held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016) for the most nominations of all time with a total of 16 across all categories.
While the sheer amount of talent showcased in this year’s ceremony was staggering, we couldn’t help but take note of the hard work highlighted in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, specifically, as these standout performances often anchored their respective films. And all that hard work must make these wildly talented women pretty tired—so tired, in fact, that we believe they deserve a vacation to celebrate their massive achievement!
With this in mind, we’ve selected five actresses across those two outstanding categories whom we’d love to pack a swimsuit-filled suitcase for (also, it should be said: we’d love to style all 10 of the women for their much-deserved vacations, but we had to cut ourselves off or we’d never stop!).
Emma Stone
Scoring a Best Actress nod for her incredible performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, this week’s news marks Stone’s seventh overall Oscar nomination. Should she take home the trophy again this year, this would be her third Best Actress win—and what better way to celebrate that impressive stat than with a stylish getaway?
The SI Swimsuit look we’d pack for her would be...
Stone’s style has always been a mix of effortlessly cool and timeless chic, and the actress is never one to shy away from a pretty pattern or unique cut. With this in mind, we’d pack the star something like this emerald Agua Bendita two-piece, which Yumi Nu modeled during her Tampa, Fla., debut with the brand in 2021.
Teyana Taylor
After winning big at the 2026 Golden Globes earlier this month, Taylor’s awe-inspiring turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another scored her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. This is also the talented multihyphenate’s first-ever Oscar nomination, and she shared her authentic reaction to the exciting news on Instagram earlier this week.
The SI Swimsuit look we’d pack for her would be...
Taylor is a style superstar in her own right, with her many daring red carpet looks often making headlines. Still, there’s something about a sleek, sultry black bikini with silver hardware details that demands a place in anyone’s vacation-ready suitcase, and this Agent Provocateur number Penny Lane modeled for her 2024 rookie shoot in Portugal would be the perfect option.
Kate Hudson
There’s no denying that Hudson has reached “legend” status at this point in her storied career, and her Best Actress nomination for Song Sung Blue—which is also the film’s only nomination—further proves that fact. This is the actress’s second Academy Award nod, her first being a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her iconic role in the 2000s classic Almost Famous.
The SI Swimsuit look we’d pack for her would be...
With a legendary actress comes legendary vibes—and who better to look to for inspiration than an SI Swimsuit Legend like Tyra Banks? This playful polka-dot two-piece from Ola Vida, which the model wore during her 2019 cover feature with the brand in the Bahamas, would look splendid on the superstar.
Wunmi Mosaku
Mosaku’s breathtaking performance in Sinners was the stuff of horror lovers’ dreams, as the actress balanced on the edge of strength and vulnerability with expert-level precision, bringing a much-needed gravity to the supernatural story. Thus, her first-ever nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for the role should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention, as it’s more than simply deserved—it’s hard-earned.
The SI Swimsuit look we’d pack for her would be...
Ever since we saw Mosaku looking like a slice of sunshine personified in a bright yellow gown on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, we’ve been unable to shake our obsession with the bold color. Something like this classic lemon two-piece from Lybethras—which Ming Lee Simmons modeled for her 2025 debut with the brand in Jamaica—would look simply sensational on the actress as she enjoys the imaginary post-Oscars getaway we’ve mentally planned for her.
Elle Fanning
And last but not least, Fanning’s emotional and grounded performance in Sentimental Value secured her a spot in the Best Supporting Actress category. This is also the actress's first-ever nomination, and, like Taylor, she took to social media this week to share her authentic reaction to the exciting news with her fans.
The SI Swimsuit look we’d pack for her would be...
Fanning’s style is sweet, soft and feminine, with the actress often seen styling pastels and floral patterns in her red carpet looks. With this in mind, something like we’d fill the actress’s suitcase with swimsuits similar to this nature-inspired one-piece from Ema Savahl Couture that Melissa Wood-Tepperberg modeled during her debut with the brand in Dominica in 2023.